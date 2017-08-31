ISU's Lanning to make first start at linebacker against UNI

When Iowa State hosts UNI on Saturday, one of the biggest stars will be on a different side. Joel Lanning will start at linebacker for the Cyclones after three years as a quarterback.

Lanning threw for 1,290 yards last season and ran for over 500 yards. He led the Cyclones with 11 touchdowns.

Lanning hasn't played linebacker since 8th grade. Last year, he three for three touchdowns in a 25-20 loss to UNI. This year, his perspective has totally changed.

"It's kind of weird to watch the offense now and watch the quarterbacks and watch the lineman and running backs instead of just watching the safety or seeing tendencies from other things," said Lanning. "Kind of figuring out their o-line, their pass concepts and stuff like that, it's just a different way of studying than you would offensively."

Iowa State and UNI play at 7 o'clock Saturday night on Cyclones TV.