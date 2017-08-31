Hawkeye seniors to lead the way against Wyoming

When the Hawkeyes open the season against Wyoming on Saturday, they will have a brand new starting quarterback. Sophomore Nathan Stanley won the job but he and backup Tyler Wiegers have 13 career pass attempts. Lucky for them, Iowa has a lot of experience in the trenches.

Iowa's offensive line has a combined 117 career starts. That includes seniors Sean Welsh, Boone Myers and Ike Boettger.

There are five senior starters on defense, including all three linebackers, who are all three-time letter winners. Senior defensive tackle Nathan Bazata, from Howells, Nebraska, will make his 25th career start after playing eight-man football in high school.

"I'm just excited. It's my final year in Kinnick so just walking out on that field is going to be awesome," said Bazata. "Swarming together for the last time this year and then just competing and playing hard."

"I think it's just maybe focus more on the fundamentals because it's the first game, you're going to be excited, you're going to be nervous so you have to focus in on something," said linebacker Josie Jewell. "If you're exhausted, if you're nervous before the game, you gotta focus on one thing. Focus on some small things to be able to calm yourself down."

The Hawks are 15-3 in season openers under coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa and Wyoming play at 11:00 am on Saturday on the Big Ten Network.