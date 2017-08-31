Senator takes questions from high school students

Students at Bishop Heelan had the opportunity to speak with a U.S. Senator Thursday.



U.S. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa held a 40 minute question and answer session with the students this morning.



The students asked about Grassley's first foray into politics to climate change.



Students say they were pleased the Senator took the time to stop at their school.



"I really like US history but I've never really taken a government class so to be able to actually talk to someone who is in government just really opened my mind." said Megan Janssen, Bishop Heelan student.



"It is way different when you are learning about it out of a textbook and when you are actually asking someone who is involved in it your own personal questions." said Kate Corio, Bishop Heelan student.



Senator Grassley hopes the discussion encourages the students to stay involved in politics.



"I hope they choose to participate in the process and be part of governing everybody because we do have a participatory democracy and the more people that are involved the better." said Sen. Chuck Grassley.



The stop is part of the Senator's 99 county tour of Iowa.