Senator takes questions from high school students - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senator takes questions from high school students

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Students at Bishop Heelan had the opportunity to speak with a U.S. Senator Thursday.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa held a 40 minute question and answer session with the students this morning.

The students asked about Grassley's first foray into politics to climate change.

Students say they were pleased the Senator took the time to stop at their school.

"I really like US history but I've never really taken a government class so to be able to actually talk to someone who is in government just really opened my mind." said Megan Janssen, Bishop Heelan student.

"It is way different when you are learning about it out of a textbook and when you are actually asking someone who is involved in it your own personal questions." said Kate Corio, Bishop Heelan student.

Senator Grassley hopes the discussion encourages the students to stay involved in politics.

"I hope they choose to participate in the process and be part of governing everybody because we do have a participatory democracy and the more people that are involved the better." said Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The stop is part of the Senator's 99 county tour of Iowa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.