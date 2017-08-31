Grassley spokesperson: No "dedicated" funds to help FEMA pay for - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley spokesperson: No "dedicated" funds to help FEMA pay for disaster relief

Posted:
WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, told KTIV that FEMA will run out of funds for relief following Hurricane Harvey.

But, Grassley pledged that Congress will step in and "replenish that money."

According to Grassley's spokesperson there is no dedicated "funding vehicle" to refill FEMA's coffers. That spokesperson said, "the funding could be provided as an emergency appropriation along with the continuing resolution to fund the government sometime in September." Spokesperson Jill Gerber went on to say "Congress could also consider a standalone emergency supplemental bill with only hurricane response funding."

