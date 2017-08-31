Northwest Iowa musicians to be inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

The Iowa Great Lakes will definitely be rocking this weekend.

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association holds its annual hall of fame induction ceremony this Labor Day Weekend in Arnolds Park.

Several northwest Iowans are among this year's inductees, which will also include several ballrooms and DJ's. Inductees from the area this year include Jerry Jones of Spencer, Don "Shaky" Ahrends of the lakes area and the group "Prince and The Paupers". Paul and Jan Weiss will also be receiving the Spirit Award at this year's ceremony.

Cindy Stanbro, Executive Director of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association, says the induction ceremony honors those who have made a significant contribution to music in Iowa. "This has gone on for 20 years so it's become the tradition," said Stanbro. "Labor Day weekend there's a three-day festival of activities celebrating musicians and organizations and individuals who have made such an impact that we want to lift them up and put them in the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame."

Events kick off Friday and continue through Sunday in Arnolds Park.