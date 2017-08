Nine people are running for three seats on the Sioux City City Council.

Those, who filed papers to run for city council, include incumbents Alex Watters, Dan Moore and Pete Groetken.

The six other candidates include Brett Watchorn, Nick Davidson, Jake Jungers, John Olson, Douglas Waples and Dennis Quinn.

The primary election is October 10th. The top six votegetters go on to the general election on November 7th.