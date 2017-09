South Sioux rallies to beat Vermillion in volleyball opener

No. 2 Ohio State pulls away to beat Indiana 49-21

J.K. Dobbins broke Ohio State's freshman record by rushing for 181 yards in his college debut, J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away to beat Indiana 49-21.

