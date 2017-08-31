Wrong way driver collides with vehicle on Interstate 29 near Elk Point, SD

Investigators say that a driver, going northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29, caused a collision tonight in Union County, South Dakota.

It happened shortly before 7:00pm, Thursday night, near Elk Point.

The driver of a van, going southbound, saw the wrong way driver on his side of the interstate. So, he pulled over to the shoulder to try and avoid getting hit. He was hit by the wrong way driver anyway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, which was going the wrong way, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Only minor injuries were reported.