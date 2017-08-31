Wrong way driver collides with vehicle on Interstate 29 near Elk - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wrong way driver collides with vehicle on Interstate 29 near Elk Point, SD

Posted:
NEAR ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Investigators say that a driver, going northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29, caused a collision tonight in Union County, South Dakota.

It happened shortly before 7:00pm, Thursday night, near Elk Point.

The driver of a van, going southbound, saw the wrong way driver on his side of the interstate. So, he pulled over to the shoulder to try and avoid getting hit. He was hit by the wrong way driver anyway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, which was going the wrong way, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.