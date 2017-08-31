Buena Vista beats Mayville State to give Mollring first win

Buena Vista beat Mayville State (N.D.), 31-27, on Thursday night to win their season opener for the first time in ten years. BVU built a 28-7 lead in the first half and had to hang on at the end of the game.

Mayville State had more plays, first downs and total yards, and even scored in the final minute to trim the Beaver lead to four points.

But the big play was the difference, as all four of BVU's touchdowns came from 45 yards or longer.

"We saw some things early on, that we thought we could hit some throws, and Cole (Miller) did a nice job of stepping up in the pocket," said Mollring. "We had different receivers make plays across the board."



It was the first career coaching victory for Buena Vista head coach, Grant Mollring and it was the first season-opening win for BVU since 2007 (vs. Bethel, 21-16).

"We rode the wave of momentum in the first half, and played great football in the first half," said Mollring. "A lot of excitement. Played really well in all three phases at times in the first half, so it's a learning experience. We've got a lot to do."

Buena Vista is off next week before the Iowa Conference opener against Central on September 16.