Harvey cleanup begins

People have begun digging through their possessions with piles of furniture and debris outside many homes.

In many cases, almost everything from a basement or first floor may have to be discarded.

Vice President Mike Pence toured storm-ravaged neighborhoods in Rockport.

Mr. Pence and Texas Governor Greg Abbott even donned work gloves as they took time to help clear debris brush from one property. 

Beaumont, Texas water lines
Due to rising waters of the Neches River caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, the city of Beaumont, Texas has lost its water system.

Located near the Louisiana border on the Gulf Coast, the city of nearly 120,000 residents will be without water until after floodwaters recede and officials can analyze the extent of the damage.

That has left many standing in long lines waiting to buy bottled water.

The city plans to set up water stations but so far it has only been able to get one truckload of water in because roads outside Beaumont are still flooded.

