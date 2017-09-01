Parts of Iowa see unhealthy air quality levels due to smoke - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Parts of Iowa see unhealthy air quality levels due to smoke

Posted:
The Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of IA due to smoke. Visibilities have dipped to 2-5 miles. The Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of IA due to smoke. Visibilities have dipped to 2-5 miles.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Des Moines National Weather Service said the Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of Iowa. Click here for the latest air quality report

The smoke comes from the wildfires in western Canada.  

Visibilities have dipped to two-five miles in places. 

--------------------------------

For more weather information, click here.

To download the Storm Track 4weather app, click here

To look at the Storm Track 4 Interactive radar map, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.