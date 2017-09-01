Strong high pressure bakes much of the West in high heat, and forecasters expect the siege to last into the Labor Day weekend and likely beyond.

Western US bakes, with heat expected into holiday weekend

Parts of Iowa see unhealthy air quality levels due to smoke

The Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of IA due to smoke. Visibilities have dipped to 2-5 miles.

The Des Moines National Weather Service said the Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of Iowa. Click here for the latest air quality report.

The smoke comes from the wildfires in western Canada.



Visibilities have dipped to two-five miles in places.

