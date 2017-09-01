Iowa National Guard responds to Hurricane Harvey

The Iowa National Guard said 11 soldiers and two CH-47 F Chinook helicopters will deploy to Houston Friday to help support response operations for Hurricane Harvey.

Officials said the team has seven Soldiers from Company B, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion (Davenport); one Soldier from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division (Boone); one Soldier from Detachment 1, Company D, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion (Davenport); one Soldier from Company C, 2-147th Aviation (Boone); and one Soldier from the 671st Troop Command (Johnston).

These aircraft and crew members will be utilized to move supplies, equipment and people in support of the response operations.