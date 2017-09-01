In Washington, Congress returns Tuesday with a full agenda - the budget, the debt ceiling, and reauthorizing key programs, including National Flood Insurance - now so desperately needed after Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey flooded an already overflowing agenda on Capitol Hill: the budget - preventing a government shutdown, the debt ceiling - making sure America can pay its bills. "We pay our debts in this country and we will continue to do so," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

Plus: Congress needs to renew children's health insurance, the FAA, and National Flood Insurance - 25 billion dollars in debt -set to expire September 30. "We would like to see responsible reforms to National Flood Insurance programs," said Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

Add to that emergency aid for Texas and Louisiana.

A senate aide tells NBC the appropriations committee has already given final approval to shift half a billion dollars to disaster relief.

But victims need much more. "All my assets and my house -- all gone, with no insurance," said Ruben Amador, Harvey Victim.

The Trump Administration promises no one will be left behind. "Help is on the way. Every Texan and every Texas business entitled to support will receive that support," said Vice President Mike Pence.

It'll take cooperation on Capitol Hill. "This Congress, is interested in getting America growing again," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

And living again. The federal government is getting 900 calls an hour from storm and flood victims.

So far, or than 300,000 people have requested assistance.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.