Recent inspection found 10 serious violations in the plant at the center of a mandatory evacuation order in Crosby, Texas

A recent federal inspection found 10 serious violations at the chemical plant at the center of a mandatory evacuation order in Crosby, Texas.

Arkema Inc. paid a $91,724 penalty and corrected the problems related to the August 2016 inspection according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some of the violations OSHA identified included inaccurate piping diagrams, inadequate training, insufficient equipment inspection, insufficient equipment testing and failure to maintain equipment safety systems.

Chemicals stored at the plant must be refrigerated, but power to the area was cut during Hurricane Harvey and has not been restored.

An explosion at the plant Wednesday night forced neighbors living within a one-and-half mile radius to evacuate.

"Water is still in our facility and preventing us from accessing the facility, and we believe at this point the safest thing to do is to allow the other eight containers, product in those containers to degrade and burn," Arkema's Richard Renna said Thursday.

