Authorities say man died after farm machinery fell on him

Authorities say a man has died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska's Stanton County.



Medics and officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Thursday to a farm about six miles southeast of Pilger.



Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says the 76-year-old man was working with a tractor and a piece of farm machinery when the machinery collapsed on him.



The man's name hasn't been released, pending notification of family members.