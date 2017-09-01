Authorities say man died after farm machinery fell on him - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities say man died after farm machinery fell on him

PILGER, NE (AP) -

Authorities say a man has died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska's Stanton County.
   
Medics and officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Thursday to a farm about six miles southeast of Pilger.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says the 76-year-old man was working with a tractor and a piece of farm machinery when the machinery collapsed on him.
   
The man's name hasn't been released, pending notification of family members.

