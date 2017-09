There has been little change in drought conditions in the Dakotas over the past week.



The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 66 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought, up slightly from 63 percent last week. Twenty-two percent of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought, unchanged.



In South Dakota, 69 percent of the state is in some stage of drought, down from 72 percent. Forty-three percent of the state is in severe or extreme drought, unchanged.



The Drought Monitor says precipitation was below normal for much of the High Plains over the week. However, eastern South Dakota is an exception and crop conditions there are good.