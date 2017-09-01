Gloomy kick-start to the holiday weekend in store

Our pleasant stretch of weather is ending as we kick-start the Labor Day Weekend as a frontal boundary is approaching. This will give us a mainly overcast day with scattered showers and storms especially later on this afternoon. Highs will be much cooler with many of us only rising into lower 70s. Some of us across NE Siouxland probably won't make it out of the upper 60s. We'll see showers and a few storms into the overnight but then we quickly clear as high pressure begins to build in.

The sunshine returns tomorrow but I do think we'll see some lingering clouds so we'll call it a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures start to moderate as southerly flow kicks back in with high surging into the 80s with upper 80s expected by Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front then pushes through for our Labor Day but we are looking to stay dry a this point. The effects will really be felt for our Tuesday with temps falling back into the lower 70s with lows tumbling into the 40s. Our preview of Fall is short-lived though as we moderate our highs yet again with upper 70s and lower 80s returning by the end of the week. After today, we do look to stay dry through the extended period with abundant sunshine Tuesday through next Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer