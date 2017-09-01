AMBER ALERT: Missing children sought in Omaha, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AMBER ALERT: Missing children sought in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police are trying to locate four missing children.

On August 31, 9:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of S. 37th street regarding missing juveniles.

The guardian of the children said the biological parents came to a relatives home where they were visiting and took the children out of her vehicle. They were last seen leaving in a white, 4-door Chevy Cavalier with no plates, rust on the drivers side wheel well and a dent on the trunk (drivers side).

The children are identified as:

Michael Brummett Jr., 13, (twin) 5' 7" tall with black hair

Mickayla Brummett, 13, (twin), 5' 5" tall with black hair

Kaleb Brummett, 12 5'2" tall with black hair

Miley Brummett, 7, 5' 0" tall with black hair

The suspects sought are identified as Michael Brummett, 47, and Brenda Brummett, 34.

If you have information on their whereabouts, contact Omaha Police at (402)-444-5600. 

See updates here: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Missing-children-sought-442480713.html

