The Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton said the Clay County Communication Center dispatched emergency personnel to 819 East 12th Street for a gunshot victim at 12:39 a.m.

Chief Warburton said when police arrived they located 30-year-old Nicolas Bandomo of Albert City, Iowa.

Bandomo was transported to the Spencer Hospital and later transferred to Avera McKennon hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he died.

The Division of Criminal Investigation and the Spencer Police Department are currently investigating this incident.

Chief Warburton said they want to advise the citizens there are no suspects at large and no threat to the general public.

Further updates will be provided in the coming weeks as they become available.