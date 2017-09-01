Drying out for the weekend

It's been a day of clouds and light showers across the region which is holding down our temperatures with most of our highs in the low 70s.

We'll see showers continue into the early part of the overnight, lasting longest in eastern Siouxland.

We'll wake up Saturday to a lot of clouds and maybe even some fog.

But as the day goes along, our clouds will be decreasing and we'll see some afternoon sun.

Wall to wall sunshine will greet us on Sunday and that's going to be the warmest of the days to come with highs getting into the upper 80s for many of us.

But changes begin on Labor Day. We'll see a cold front move through on Labor Day and as a result we'll be a little bit cooler with highs near 80.

That cooling trend continues in a big way on Tuesday when highs may struggle just to reach 70 degrees despite a lot of sunshine.

Lows will likely dip into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning with a daytime high in the low 70s.

We'll continue to warm up some as the week goes with upper 70s likely by Thursday and Friday.