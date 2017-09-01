Campgrounds see busy holiday weekend

Summer is the peak time of year for outdoor activities including camping.



But the season is beginning to wind down.



With fall quickly approaching people are looking for ways to celebrate summer one last time.



But that makes for busy campgrounds.



Holidays are always an active time for recreation.



But the placement of Labor Day near the end of summer makes it especially busy.



"Fourth of July is definitely by far our busiest holiday. This would probably rank number two," said Teresa Grooms, North Sioux City KOA owner.



Large crowds can make it difficult to find a place to stay.



But there is a way to get around that though.



"Most people probably book about two months in advance." said Grooms.



"We booked this about six weeks ago and usually they go pretty fast. If you get anything inside of six weeks you are pressing your luck." said Jim Camerer, Storm Lake resident.



Many campers have had a busy summer and will be wrapping it up this weekend.



"My wife and I, we generally travel about 2-3 months this time of year. This is actually our last stop before heading back to Texas." said Kris Cummins, Texas resident.



But that's not the case for everyone.



"Being newly retired the summer's really not coming to an end. I feel that as it gets colder I may move further south to stay warm." said Camerer.