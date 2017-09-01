Art Splash splashes into Sioux City

Looking to make a big splash this weekend is Art Splash, with more than 100 vendors setting up on Friday.

Getting moved in is half the battle as artists lifted, carried and hung their creations for viewing.

"Art comes in many forms, many different mediums and my medium happens to be metal. The metal I use is steel, the things I do with steel are not your typical what you would think of, it's all hand made by the artists and one of the best shows in the Midwest," Greg Meyerdirk, 7055 Inc.

When you are new to Art Splash, you just hope your originality stands out.

"I am the only one that has beadwork that I have been able to tell from the pictures, I hope that my things might be new or new here, maybe spark some interest that way," said Darcy Horn, Jade Dog Designs.

Along with art in all its different mediums, sizes, shapes and forms, food is always a good draw at Art Splash.

And don't worry if you don't bring enough cash, ATM's are stationed nearby. To keep the entire family entertained, music on the mainstage will keep the crowds rocking, and a kids zone has been installed to blow everyone away.

Art Splash runs

Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More info can be found at Art Splash.