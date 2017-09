The Sioux City Community School Board election is just over a week away.

Starting on Monday, we will take a look at the five candidates on the ballot during News 4 at 6 p.m.

There are three open seats on the board up for grabs.

The five candidates include the lone incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory, Shaun Broyhill, Ron Colling, Miyuki Nelson and Jeremy Saint.

The election is on Tuesday, September 12th.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.