South Sioux City PD show the benefits of robots during standoffs

Authorities were able to end a standoff with an escaped inmate in Vermillion, South Dakota Thursday night using a robot.

It's something that is used by several agencies around Siouxland.

The South Sioux City Police Department also has a robot they got from the military three years ago.

It has a camera that's useful during standoffs or if they are looking for someone.

"With this, it's illuminated," said Ed Mahon, South Sioux City police chief. "We can put it in if we can get it in the door, an officer can remotely go through the house or business and try to locate any suspects or any persons inside that might want to hurt themselves or hurt us."

So, we got to see just how it's done with Officer Brian Van Berkum running the robot and Officer Cody O'Dell posing as a suspect.

"We put an officer in this room to see if we could search for him and be able to locate him and he was sitting in a chair, seeing if he had any weapons on him," said Ven Berkum.

The camera was able to pick up where Officer O'Dell was located in the room and that he had a gun on him.

And, the robot isn't only limited to dealing with people.

"Another aspect of this robot is it's able to check suspicious packages," said Van Berkum. "So, if we see a suspicious package somewhere, anything that we don't know what it is we can get this a lot closer and not have to put someone in harm's way."

It's just another way technology can keep those who serve and protect us safe.

