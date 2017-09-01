BPI to provide 50,000 meals for hurricane victims and relief workers

Help for Hurricane Harvey victims has come from near and far.

People from all over the country have continued to provide food, shelter and whatever they can to those experiencing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Beef Products, Incorporated is one of the most recent groups to donate.

They will be transporting about 50,000 meals next week to the Houston area, with a cooking trailer and other trailers full of hamburgers and taco meat as well as equipment.

And, they'll be there to make it for victims and relief workers.

"Just an opportunity to give back and participate," said Rich Jochum, corporate administrator for BPI. "There are a number of other companies, not just here in Siouxland, although we've seen quite a few organizations and quite a few efforts here in Siouxland with people who are wanting to reach out and be supportive."

BPI will be on the road on Wednesday and hope to make it to the Houston-area by the weekend.

Once they get to Texas, they'll work with the American Red Cross to get the food to people who need it.

They will be there for about a week.