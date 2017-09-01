South Sioux City and BPI team up for new power plant

The Roth Industrial Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska will soon have a new addition.

The City of South Sioux City and Beef Products, Incorporated have teamed up for a new power plant.

The five-megawatt natural gas generation plant will be north of BPI's current facility.

On Monday, City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with BPI.

The agreement said that BPI will pay $3-million towards the project, and the city will pay $2-million.

"It will be able to provide electrical energy on a year round basis to the city of South Sioux and South Sioux residents and should give the city of South Sioux the ability to reduce the overall energy costs for the citizens and users of electricity off of their system," said Rich Jochum, corporate administrator for BPI.

The new plant will use natural gas to generate electricity.

It will have up to three generators.

It could be operating as soon as the end of 2018.