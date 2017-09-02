South Sioux City, NE firefighters preparing new fire hall for grand opening

Out with the old. In with the new.

"Getting in, getting settled," said South Sioux City Fire Dept. EMS Capt. Matthew Rector.

South Sioux City broke ground on its new fire hall almost a year ago, in October 2016.

Right across the street from where fire trucks have come in and out for over 100 years.

"Just watching it progress," said Rector. "Every day we made a little checklist."

Slowly but surely South Sioux City, NE firefighters watched their new home rise up.

A week from Monday, they'll open the garage doors at 1501 Dakota Ave.

"Kind of bring things full circle," said Rector. "We were at once a place where we never thought this was going to happen, it was just an empty lot and now it's a brand new fire station that's going to be able to house people and house all of our equipment."

The 12,000 sq. ft. building is large enough to cast a shadow over its 1915 counterpart.

"Whoa, we've got way more space than what we thought," said Rector.

Room to eat, room to sleep, room to work.

"Before we were cramped, we didn't have a whole lot of room, now we have more room," said Rector. "We can actually do more training inside than trying to do stuff outside. Better quarters to provide for volunteers to come and stay, even full-time guys to stay. Kind of give a general home feel rather than just a shed-feel that you're sitting in most of the day."

Most importantly, there's enough space to house all the equipment under one roof.

And when the shiny, new ladder truck rolls on in, firefighters can respond quicker and more effectively.

"We're here on the north side of town, we're going to be better-equipped, we'll have more of our apparatus with us, where as before it was at the other station," said Rector. "Now we can bring it all into one. We're able to get out and get going a whole lot faster."

Bigger...faster...stronger.

A new era of firefighting protecting the Cardinal community.

The new fire hall grand opening will be Monday, Sep. 11.