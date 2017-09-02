SSCFD to hire five new firefighters

The South Sioux City Fire Dept. was approved for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The FEMA Safer Grant gives the department &267,000 to hire new personnel.

The department currently only has three full-time fire fighters.

The grant will allow them to hire five new fire fighters to fully staff ambulances and fire trucks.

"That'll allow us to establish a water supply, get an initial attack on a fire, and get things set up and rolling to call more resources and be able to provide fire support within that first two to three minutes, whereas before it would take seven, eight, nine, ten minutes, if not longer," said South Sioux City Fire Dept. EMS Capt. Matthew Rector.

The additional staffing would put three fire fighters on a rescue vehicle at all response calls.

Fire department officials say they hope to have new staff hired in the next month.