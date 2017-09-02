Iowa beats Wyoming in season opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and Iowa beat Wyoming 24-3 on Saturday, its 16th win in its last 17 openers.

Noah Fant caught two of those TD tosses for the Hawkeyes (1-0), who held the Cowboys (0-1) to just 59 yards rushing on 30 tries.

Stanley's first career touchdown throw, which went to Fant on fourth-and-2, put Iowa ahead 7-3. Stanley connected with Fant for a 27-yard score following a bizarre muffed punt by Wyoming, and he hit Nick Easley from 45 yards out to give the Hawkeyes a 21-3 edge midway through the third quarter.

Josh Allen was 23 of 40 passing for 174 yards and two picks for the Cowboys, whose inability to run the ball left Allen without much space to work with.

Allen threw an interception deep in Iowa territory with 11:32 left, and he threw another one right to lineman Brady Reiff after being blitzed with 4:36 left.

Akrum Wadley rushed for 116 yards for Iowa.