Warming trend continues Sunday before fall preview

Some clouds were around at times on our Saturday but skies have gradually been clearing and we'll be looking at that trend continuing as we go through the night and into our Sunday.



Some patchy fog may develop once again overnight but it will burn off quickly with the sunshine overhead.



It will be a bit breezy with south winds at 10-20 mph through the afternoon hours.



This will help push our highs up to near 90 degrees making it feel rather summer-like.



Changes start to push in on Labor Day as a cold front moves through.



We will see a bit more clouds but we should stay dry.



It will drop our highs to near 80 Monday and we may struggle to hit the 70s Tuesday as a fall preview moves in for the middle of the week.



Lows will be in the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday nights.



Sunshine continues to dominate as we head toward the end of the work week with returning to near 80 by Friday.