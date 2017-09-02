Last splash of summer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Last splash of summer

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's the last Splash of Summer. 

Families were out in Leeds Park as this is the last weekend of the Leeds Park and Dale Street Park, Splash Pads. The two splash pads will officially close at the end of the labor day weekend, September 5th.

So if you haven't had your opportunity to splash around, you have just a few day left for an end of summer splash. 

