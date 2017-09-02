"Labor Daze" labor of love - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Labor Daze" labor of love

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Labor Daze will take over downtown Sioux City Saturday evening. 

The block party kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at Rox & Rails. The music festival will feature several local favorite live bands. The event goes until 11:00 p.m. and proceeds are to raise money for Camp High Hopes.

