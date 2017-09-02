"Art Splash" makes a splash in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Art Splash" makes a splash in Siouxland

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Making a splash today was the more than 100 vendors that were showcasing their hand-made items at Riverside Park. 

Siouxlanders from across the region showed up to explore, shop and visit with friends.The many vendors, along with traditional wall art, included pottery, uniquely crafted art and one of a kind jewelry.

For some first timers, this art showcase really made a splash. "I've never been here but I love it, it looks amazing," said Mustariya Kumbi, Art Splash Supporter.

"The arts, the jewelry and stuff, those were really awesome," said Suraya safi, Art Splash Supporter

"It looks amazing and I am going to put it on my wall, it just looks good," continued Kumbi

Favorites also included the food vendors, which the lines got a bit long at times but while they waited they got to enjoy the many musical stylings of singing group, "Diva's Through The Ages."

Art Splash continues Sunday at Riverside Park from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

