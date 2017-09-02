"Pets on the Peninsula" raises money for the Humane Society

"Pets on the Peninsula" took over the marina in Sioux City.

"Pets on the Peninsula" is a fundraiser for the Siouxland Humane Society. You bring your own pet to hangout or drop by and take a look at some of the pets available for adoption. The event continued Saturday evening with "Party on the Peninsula" where the proceeds go to the Siouxland Humane Society.

"It's a beautiful day, you could bring your animal down or if you are looking for an animal...they have grills out, you can grill your own food, Crave provided the sides. Being a non-profit we don't receive any local state or federal funding so we have to do fundraisers like this to operate" said Missy Fischer, Siouxland Humane Society.

If you couldn't make it out Saturday, "Party on the Peninsula" continues Sunday at Jolly's on the River, so bring your pet, food to grill and a donation for the Siouxland Humane Society