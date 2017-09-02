Iowa State roughs up UNI to go to 1-0

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

Willie Harvey (12 yards) and Kamari Cotton-Moya (18 yards) returned Eli Dunne picks for scores in the first quarter. Montgomery then closed the first half with an 8-yard TD run and opened the second with a 3-yard score to make it 28-10.

The Cyclones essentially put it away midway through the third quarter on a 9-yard TD pass from Park to Marchie Murdock that put them ahead 35-10.

Iowa State's Allen Lazard caught eight passes for 108 yards to set a new school record for career receptions with 178.

Dunne was 23 of 38 passing for 259 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.