Iowa State roughs up UNI to go to 1-0 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State roughs up UNI to go to 1-0

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa State beat UNI on Saturday, 42-24. Iowa State beat UNI on Saturday, 42-24.

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

Willie Harvey (12 yards) and Kamari Cotton-Moya (18 yards) returned Eli Dunne picks for scores in the first quarter. Montgomery then closed the first half with an 8-yard TD run and opened the second with a 3-yard score to make it 28-10.

The Cyclones essentially put it away midway through the third quarter on a 9-yard TD pass from Park to Marchie Murdock that put them ahead 35-10.

Iowa State's Allen Lazard caught eight passes for 108 yards to set a new school record for career receptions with 178.

Dunne was 23 of 38 passing for 259 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.