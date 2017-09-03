Cold front brings fall preview to the area - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold front brings fall preview to the area

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Aside from some smoke from western wildfires pushing into our skies there was nothing but sunshine overhead throughout our Sunday.

Southerly winds gusted up to 25 mph at times helping push our temperatures up into the low 90s in some locations making for a warm late summer day.

The clear skies stick around tonight with lows in the low 60s before a cold front makes a dry passage across the area early Monday.

This will switch our winds to the northwest and cool us off some for the Labor Day holiday as we top out near 80 degrees.

We'll also have a few more clouds and a small chance for a light shower or two in our eastern counties in the late afternoon.

Temperatures continue to fall as we head into the middle of the week and by Tuesday and Wednesday we may not hit the 70s for highs!

Lows Tuesday and Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 40s as we see our first real fall air mass move through.

Conditions stay dry through the week with the only chance for rain being a slight one Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will be close to normal again as we close out the week with highs near 80 degrees.

