Iowa State credits big plays for win over UNI

For just the second time in the last five years, Iowa and Iowa State will both enter CyHawk week 1-0.



The Cyclones picked up an in-state win over Northern Iowa Saturday night, 42-24, and ISU showed improvement from last year, scoring in all ways against the Panthers.

The Cyclones had four offensive turnovers - two on the ground from David Montgomery, and two through the air from Jacob Park.



But Iowa State's first two scores came via the turnover. Pick-sixes from Willie Harvey and Kamari Cotton-Moya gave ISU a 14-7 lead. It was one of three interception on the day for the Clones.

"The credit there goes to our senior leadership," said head coach Matt Campbell. "Some of those guys that stepped up and made big plays, obviously Kamari's was big, and Willie Harvey's was big. But then you flip it around offensively, and you see some huge catches by Hakeem Butler, and Jacob Park, and some big throws, and the way David ran the football."

"Turnovers win games, and that's something we've been emphasizing around here," said junior defensive back Brian Peavy. "A pick-six is a 90% chance of winning, as far as statistics go, and it's still proven to this day.'

Iowa State will be the home team against Iowa, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.