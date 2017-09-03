Jewell leads Hawkeye defense to season-opening win

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley shook off a shaky first quarter to throw three touchdowns in his first start as Hawkeye quarterback. But it was the defense that limited Wyoming in Iowa's 24-3 win Saturday.

Linebacker Josey Jewell led the charge, notching 14 tackles, seven of them solo, with two sacks. For that, Jewell was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.



The Hawkeyes had constant pressure on Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen, who is being heralded as a potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

The Hawks notched three sacks, and two picks, against Allen.

"He can hurt you with his feet and his arm, which you could see on some of the plays today," said Jewell. "We just had to understand, coming into this first game, that we're going to have to communicate well. We're going to have to work on the fundamentals, and we're going to have to be sure tacklers. Today I think we did a pretty good job of that, but you can always do better."

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones square off on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2.