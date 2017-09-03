SBL alum Cole Croston makes Patriots final roster

Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Cole Croston has made the New England Patriots' final 53-man roster.



Croston caught the eye of New England's coaching staff during training camp with his ability to play guard or tackle.



It's a nice development for Croston, who initially walked on at Iowa, and went undrafted in April before signing with New England.



The Patriots season opener is Thursday against the Chiefs on KTIV at 7:30 p.m.