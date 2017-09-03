SBL alum Cole Croston makes Patriots final roster - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SBL alum Cole Croston makes Patriots final roster

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Former Sgt. Bluff-Luton and Iowa lineman Cole Croston made the New England Patriots' final roster. Former Sgt. Bluff-Luton and Iowa lineman Cole Croston made the New England Patriots' final roster.
FOXBORO, Mass. (KTIV) -

Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Cole Croston has made the New England Patriots' final 53-man roster.
    
Croston caught the eye of New England's coaching staff during training camp with his ability to play guard or tackle.
    
It's a nice development for Croston, who initially walked on at Iowa, and went undrafted in April before signing with New England.
    
The Patriots season opener is Thursday against the Chiefs on KTIV at 7:30 p.m.

