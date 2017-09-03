Siouxland fiddler and accordionist receives national honor

Country, hip-hop, and pop music are all over the radio waves, but Sunday in Sioux City, Danish folk music was on display.

"I've been around it my whole life," said fiddler and accordion player, Dwight Lamb.

Most kids in Onawa, Iowa in the 1930s were tossing the ball around when they weren't in the classroom.

Dwight Lamb played to a different tune.

"I liked that sound of the old button accordion so that's what I started on," said Lamb.

Lamb's grandfather crossed the ocean from Denmark to the United States in 1893.

40 years later, he taught his grandson how to play the music of his homeland.

"It just kind of gets in your blood and you learn a few tunes and you want more," said Lamb.

Once he mastered the accordion, Lamb doubled up on the fiddle.

Taking musical notes from the Missouri Valley-style players he heard on the radio.

Lamb's new stage became a recording booth - armed with his fiddle and accordion.

Pretty soon, the world could hear his melodies. Including Denmark.

"They recognized the type of playing it was, they knew it'd come from Northern Denmark, but they didn't know who the player was," said Lamb. "They said, 'well, he's from Iowa.'"

Lamb's since been invited to his ancestors' land four times to reintroduce the lost art to the Danish people.

A lifetime driven by music is being recognized this September.

Lamb is one of nine National Heritage Fellows being honored at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

He's humbled, but knows his mission isn't complete.

"That's what it's all about, just trying to keep this old tradition of music alive and keep people able to hear it," said Lamb.

Lamb will be honored at the nation's capital on Sept. 14.