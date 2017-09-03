Explorers give up four home runs in loss to Canaries

Jabari Henry hit three home runs and notched four RBI, and Sioux Falls beat the Explorers on Sunday, 6-1, in the penultimate game of the season for both teams.

Keith Picht was sharp for Sioux City (45-54) early, taking a shutout into the fourth inning. But Henry and Chris Jacobs hit back-to-back home runs to push Sioux Falls (45-54) to a 2-0 lead.

Henry hit his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning to extend the Canary lead to 4-0. Picht threw six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.

Henry hit his third home run of the game, a towering blast over the left field foul pole, in the eighth inning, off of X's reliever Bubby Rossman. The three jacks were Henry's 27th, 28th and 29th of the season. Henry is five dingers ahead of Kansas City's Kevin Keyes for the American Association lead.

The Explorers scored their only run on a GIDP from Joel Davis in the bottom of the eighth, as Sioux Falls starter Bo Hellquist threw eight innings of one-run ball. The Canaries would add one more run in the ninth inning, on a Burt Reynolds single.

The Explorers and Canaries will finish their seasons at Lewis and Clark Park on Monday. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.