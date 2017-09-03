I-Back Bryant has career day in Husker win

Nebraska got all they could handle from Arkansas State in their season opener, needing a defensive stand in the final minute to eek out a 43-to-36 victory.



But on offense, it was an I-back that may have saved the day for Big Red.

A lot of attention was on transfer quarterback Tanner Lee, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his Husker debut.



But Tre Bryant was just as big a part of the offense. The sophomore I-Back ran for a career-high 192 yards, and added a touchdown. That impressed Nebraska offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf.

"He's a guy you can trust and he's smart, and he's just solid," said Langsdorf. "I think we felt like that guy would give us the best chance to get him into a rhythm. I think he ran hard, he protected well, caught a few balls. I think his all-around game was pretty much why we did that. I thought he played well."

Bryant and Nebraska are on the road at Oregon next weekend.