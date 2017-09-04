Officers find fatally wounded man in Fort Dodge street - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Copy-Officers find fatally wounded man in Fort Dodge street

Posted: Updated:

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after being shot in Fort Dodge.

Police say officers responding to several calls found the man lying in a roadway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead later at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Police have identified him as 32-year-old Shane Wessels, who lived in Fort Dodge.

State detectives have joined Fort Dodge officers in investigating reports that there had been some sort of altercation in the street before the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.