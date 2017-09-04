Judge: Nebraska man charged with murder must fully cooperate wit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge: Nebraska man charged with murder must fully cooperate with medical treatment

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A court has ordered a northeast, Nebraska man charged with murder to fully cooperate with medical treatment that would allow him to stand trial.

26-year old Andres Surber has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death and dismemberment of 41-year old Kraig Kubik of Emerson, Neb. back in November of 2016. 

A state psychiatrist earlier this year found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

In August, the prosecution filed a motion requesting the Lincoln Regional Center to involuntarily administer antipsychotic medication to him after he refused some medication.

According to court documents, Dr. Farid Karimi of the Lincoln Regional Center said Surber was complying with one of the medications, but had not been asked to voluntarily submit to a mood stabilizer.

Dakota County judge Paul Vaughn ruled the force medication was not appropriate, but that Surber must fully cooperate with treatment and must submit to blood work to monitor the effects of the medication. 

