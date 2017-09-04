Cool down begins as we step through the week

After warm, late Summer day to closeout the weekend, our Labor Day is looking much cooler and more comfortable as a result of a strong, but dry cold frontal passage. We'll see a few more clouds too as well as breezy conditions. Winds could occasionally gust toward that 30 mph mark. We can't completely out rule a spotty sprinkle this afternoon, mainly east of I-29 as some moisture attempts to circulate through the area. High pressure then takes over behind the front and this will continue to pump in cooler conditions.

Highs will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s through Wednesday with lows falling into the lower 40s. We then start to moderate as this ridge of high pressure builds into the center part of the country. Temperatures start to climb back into the lower 80s once again Friday into this coming weekend with dry days prevailing. A storm is possible Friday night into our Saturday as a disturbance moves in but chances are looking very minimal at this point.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer