Siouxlanders are celebrating Labor Day with a picnic.

Workers gathered at Riverside Park in Sioux City to celebrate the holiday dedicated to them.

Families were able to come to the park together to enjoy the day.

There was plenty for Siouxlanders to do at the event including a donkey petting zoo, food and a blow up course for children.

Several democratic speakers came to the annual Labor Day Picnic to speak to workers about issues facing the state.

"Getting everybody together today to get involved with our labor movement is what we're after and we're celebrating Labor Day, all workers everywhere" says Ernie Colt, President of the Western Iowa Labor Federation

The event started at 11 Monday morning and lasted until 3:30 this afternoon.