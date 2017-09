Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to three stolen vehicle reports overnight Sunday.

A white 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited SUV was taken at the 500 block of North St; a black 2012 Ford F-150 pickup from the 400 block of 8th St.; and a silver 2005 Pontiac G6 from the 500 block of Sargent St.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 712-546-8191.

Officials also want to remind owners to never leave keys in their vehicles and always lock the doors.