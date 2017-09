A long-overlooked wastewater service charge in Sioux City could have a major impact in three neighboring cities.

Sioux City officials discovered the neglected charge during an audit and notified officials in Sergeant Bluff, in North Sioux City, SD; and South Sioux City, NE, that it would begin imposing the 7% charge on July 1.

Those cities' officials worry about having to pass along the cost to their residents, so the officials want to talk over the charge with Sioux City officials.

The agreements with each city for sewage treatment at the Sioux City plant have been overlooked for at least the past two years and potentially longer.