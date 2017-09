Several cars were vandalized on about four blocks of South Sioux City.

Police say about seven cars had their tires slashed overnight.

They were all near 3rd Avenue between 14th and 18th Streets.

They do not know how many people or who did this.

But they are asking for the public's help.

If anyone has home surveillance video, or has details behind the incident, you're asked to contact the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center.

The number is (402) 494-7555.

The suspect or suspects could be charged with criminal mischief and will have to pay for repairs.