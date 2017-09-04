Law enforcers share the importance of working holidays

Many people have heard the term "the city that never sleeps."



But for some, the term "the job that never sleeps" is a reality, including at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City.



That's where several people were hard at work on Labor Day.



"When we signed up for the job, we knew what we were getting into," said Tracy Ellinger, dispatch director at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center. "We all work a certain amount of days and just because it's a holiday the city doesn't necessarily shut down."



Dispatchers at the LEC direct South Sioux City Police officers like Master Patrolman Rick Comstock out to respond to calls.



Comstock is one of many who never questioned becoming a police officer.



"Being from South Sioux, you know I always wanted to come back and give back to the community," said Comstock. "The other big thing of it is giving back."



"I didn't want to sit behind a desk for my whole career a little more excitement in the job," said Jon Schmiedt, a master patrolman with the South Sioux City Police Department.



While it takes away time from being with family and friends, South Sioux City Police officers say being able to spend time with their colleagues makes working on holidays worth it.



"We're spending time with our family, our extended family which is the police officers," said Brian Van Berkum, an officer with the South Sioux City Police Department. "So, it's a little different. You miss your immediate family. But it's still-you're hanging with family."



And, they don't hesitate when the time comes to help a person in need.



"Someone has to answer 911 calls and if there's something happening, somebody has to go to it," said Van Berkum. "So, why not be me?"



A testament of the hard work law enforcers do to keep the community safe.